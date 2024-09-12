Advertisement
Man Shows Uncontainable Love for Bike, Uses It To Cut Cake in Bizarre Birthday Bash - Viral Video

The video shows the man holding the handlebars of his bike, moving it forward and backward, while the knife fastened to the tyre slices through the cake.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 07:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Viral Video: A man’s unique celebration for his beloved bike has taken social media by storm after a video of the event went viral. In the clip, the man marks his bike's 'birthday' by making it cut a cake with a knife attached to its front tyre. Shared on X by a user, the video has racked up over two lakh views and left netizens both amused and impressed.

The video shows the man holding the handlebars of his bike, moving it forward and backward, while the knife fastened to the tyre slices through the cake. With a birthday song playing in the background, another person is seen holding the cake in place as the bike seemingly performs the cake-cutting duties. The onlookers couldn't help but smile at the quirky celebration.

Social media users quickly chimed in with their reactions. While one user commented, “Very innovative and how thoughtful of him,”  another joked, “He could have also blown out the candles by using the silencer first.” Another user playfully added, “How could anyone forget their bike’s birthday?”

The peculiar yet heartwarming celebration has left people amazed at the lengths some will go to show love for their vehicles. This one-of-a-kind birthday bash proves that devotion to one's ride can truly go the extra mile. 

