Viral

Man does 'bhangra' after getting COVID-19 vaccine, netizens shower him with love - Watch

Nearly a year since the coronavirus pandemic crisis people are now seeing a ray of hope as they get their COVID-19 injections. Several countries have rolled out vaccination drive and people are flooding the social media with their stories.

(Image courtesy: Twitter/Screengrab)

New Delhi: Nearly a year since the coronavirus pandemic crisis people are now seeing a ray of hope as they get their COVID-19 injections. Several countries have rolled out vaccination drive and people are flooding the social media with their stories.

One prominent story is of a Canadian Sikh man, a dance instructor, who posted a video of himself doing 'bhangra' on a frozen lake in Canada, much to the delight of the internet.

Pandher shared the video with an inspiring message saying: "Yesterday evening I received my Covid-19 vaccine. Then I went to a frozen lake to dance Bhangra on it for joy, hope and positivity, which I’m forwarding across Canada and beyond for everyone’s health and wellbeing.”

Watch Video

Gurdeep Pandher received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine a few days ago. After getting his dose he celebrated the moment by recording himself doing a 'bhangra' in a 55-second video on Twitter joyously dancing to dhol beats. 

Here’s how the Internet reacted:

One Twitter user commented that watching the dance video made him feel like the world is a better place.

Another user said that men doing a happy dance should be normalised.

While, one expressed her desire to do a similar dance when she gets vaccinated too.

But mostly, users thanked for sharing joy with the world.

Pandher's happy dance video has received more than 2.7 million views in nearly two days with over 117k likes.

