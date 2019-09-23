Man farts at Police during strip search, asks them 'How do you like that?'

close

man farts

A man was ordered to work for 75 hours without pay after he farted at the police during a strip search. The man was held by the cops for possession of cannabis at the site of a car crash and he deliberately broke the wind during the search, reports Daily Mail.

New Delhi: A man was ordered to work for 75 hours without pay after he farted at the police during a strip search. The man was held by the cops for possession of cannabis at the site of a car crash and he deliberately broke the wind during the search, reports Daily Mail.

The 28-year-old Stuart Cook told the daily that the officers approached him and smelled cannabis. Soon after, he was handcuffed and the search was carried out.  This irked Cook and he hurled expletives and  'puffed out his chest towards officers'. The incident took place in UK's Aberdeen.

While he was being strip-searched, he was asked to bend over and that's when he 'deliberately farted in the direction of the officer three times, and said, ''how do you like that?'', the depute fiscal Lucy Simpson told. 

Well, now that's a very obnoxious way of retaliating. However, this is not the first incident of ill-timed flatulence. Earlier, a pungent fart disrupted a regional assembly in Kenya.

 

 

 

