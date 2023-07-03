Man Surprises Friend With Instagram Chat-Inspired Cake: Watch Video

Birthdays or any sort of ceremonial events can truly be deemed incomplete without the presence of a cake. Cakes hold a special place as they are believed to symbolise good luck and fresh beginnings in people’s lives. With a multitude of flavours and the opportunity to experiment with unique designs, people tap into their artistic abilities to turn their special cakes into breathtaking edible works of art. In one such example that is recently going viral on social media, a man was seen making a creative cake for his internet friend's birthday. However, there's a catch. The cake looked exactly like their Instagram chat!

The man named Pablo Rochat shared a video of his Instagram chat-inspired cake on the social media platform, widely capturing the hearts of people. Its remarkable and striking resemblance with Instagram has got the internet talking.

The user in his post wrote, "Made a cake for my friend to celebrate his birthday and our friendship we made over Instagram DM."



In the video, Pablo can be seen chatting with his friend about the cake that he plans to make for his birthday. What ensured afterward was a captivating guessing game, where Pablo dropped hints about the cake, leaving his friend in a tricky situation.

The video then went on to show the cake with a white frosting. As Pablo went on to cut a slice of cake, it revealed the unique layers, that were meticulously arranged like their chat conversation!

From the blue bubbles to the tiny heart reaction, that cake had all of it, showing the user's artistry and the power of friendships.

As soon as he shared the video, many took to the comment section and shared their reactions to the unique cake.

A user wrote, "I had some expectations, but this is not what I expected. Amazing. As always.”

Another user said, "Love the TEXTure of the cake."

"Omg dude so much effort for the dumbest joke ever. Good stuff!" a third user commented.

A fourth one wrote, "That’s so cool cuz technically no matter where the slice comes, the design would stay the same.”

The post has so far amassed lakhs of views, with over 23 lakh likes and several comments.