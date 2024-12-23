Man Registers As 'Sunny Leone,' Lists 'Jonny Sins' As Husband, And Receives Rs 1,000 Per Month Under Government Scheme

In a bizarre and eyebrow-raising case of online fraud, a man from Chhattisgarh managed to dupe the state government by registering under the Mahatari Vandan Yojana with the fictitious names "Sunny Leone" and "Jonny Sins." This audacious act allowed him to receive Rs 1,000 monthly for ten months, amounting to Rs 10,000 in total.

The scam came to light during a routine audit of the Mahatari Vandan Yojana website, where officials stumbled upon a suspicious entry. The application listed "Sunny Leone" as the beneficiary and "Jonny Sins" as her husband. Shockingly, the application had been verified at multiple levels, including by Anganwadi staff and supervisors in the Talur sector of Bastar district.

Scheme Exploited

The Mahatari Vandan Yojana, aimed at providing financial assistance to pregnant women, was exploited through this fraudulent registration. The beneficiary had been receiving monthly payments from March to December without raising any red flags, a glaring oversight in the verification process.

Official Response

Bastar Collector Haris S confirmed that the matter is under investigation. “We are looking into the matter,” he stated, indicating that corrective action would be taken to prevent such lapses in the future.

A senior police official from Bastar added that appropriate action would follow if a formal complaint is filed by the district administration.

While the fraudster’s antics may have amused the internet, the incident highlights the need for stricter checks and accountability in disbursing public funds.

As authorities delve deeper into this unusual case, it serves as a stark reminder of how innovative mischief can exploit systemic loopholes—and why vigilance is key to safeguarding public resources.