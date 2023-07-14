Man’s Invisible Seat Prank On Delhi Metro Leaves Commuter Perplexed: Watch

In the past, we all have seen videos of people doping bizarre and unusual things on Metro trains. From fighting to dancing to high-voltage drama, we have seen it all! Metro rail across India has evolved beyond a mere mode of transportation and, at times, become a source of news for the wrong reasons. Amid all this, a new viral video is garnering attention for all good reasons. It’s a harmless and funny prank that will leave a smile on your face. Initially shared on Instagram, the video showcases a man pretending to sit in a section of the train with no actual seat.

Standing nearby is an oblivious woman who is busy on her phone. After a short while, the man stands up and walks away naturally, leaving the woman to believe there is an empty seat.

As she is about to take the (non-existent) seat, she gets confused. The woman becomes visibly perplexed when she can't locate the seat. The man successfully fools her with his invisible seat prank.



The video has gone viral, accumulating 36.6 million views, 2.8 million likes, and 11k comments on the social media platform. The comment section was filled with laughter as users enjoyed this light-hearted prank. Some users even thought that the video might be scripted, appreciating the clever execution.

Comments range from lighthearted reactions like, “Never skips leg day,” to funny statements like “Men will be men.”

One user commented, “Hilarious. Glad she checked B4 actually sitting.”

Another user wrote, “Seats for generals category.”

The video was posted by @viralbhayani. While one section of the online crowd found the video hilarious and applauded the woman for checking before actually sitting, some pointed out that the prank may have been unkind to an unsuspecting passenger.

A user wrote, “It’s rude that not one of those men got up to give the female his seat.”

The Delhi Metro remains the center of attention as viral videos keep popping up. The latest one showcases Seema Kanojiya, an Instagram user, dancing to the tunes of Andekhi by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan inside the metro.

What's fascinating is that she doesn't let the train's stoppage at a station interrupt her dance, even briefly stepping out before resuming her moves. This video is another reminder of all the amusing encounters that can take place within the Delhi Metro.