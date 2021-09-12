हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral news

Man shocks wife, comes out as bisexual after 16 years of marriage

The woman said she suspects her husband is having an affair with a man. 

Representational image (Pixabay)

New Delhi: Relationships and marriage are hard, especially when comes to term with their own truth. A wife recently took to a relationship column to reveal that her husband of 16 years came out to her as bisexual. The couple has two children. 

The woman said she was shocked after her husband told her about his sexual orientation and said he is interested in men as well. However, the woman believes there is more to her husband’s confession. 

Since the husband came out, the woman suspects her husband is having an affair with a man, she wrote in the column. She added, she is not against the LGBTQ+ community. 

Meanwhile, an expert advised the woman and said that at the current juncture, her husband needs her the most. The expert said that it is not easy to face such situations and things can get worse. “In such a situation, you need to work very patiently. Assure your husband that you are with him. He told you the truth so you should praise him. His courage should be admired. Doing this will help in resolving this confusion and some solution will definitely come out,” the expert said. 

ALSO READ: Man carries ailing wife to hospital as landslide blocks roads, she dies on way

Tags:
Viral newsLGBTQbisexual
