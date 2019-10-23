Man takes 70-year-old mother on pilgrimage on scooter, their 'beautiful' story wins the internet

New Delhi: Every story is worth telling. But does each one move you? If not, this one will surely do. A beautiful story of a mother-son duo scooter sojourn is winning the internet and businessman Anand Mahindra too tweeted about them.

Mysuru-based D Krishna Kumar took his 70-year-old mother Chudarathana on a pilgrimage on his 20-year-old Bajaj Chetak scooter. Kumar quit a well-paid job to travel with his mother who had never been out of their town. The scooter reportedly belonged to his father Dakshina Murthy.

It's been over a year since Kumar and Chudarathana took off for the journey - 'Matru Seva Sankalp Yatra'. They have covered approximately 48,100 km in 19 months. They covered over 20 states during their entire journey.

The mother-son duo's incredible story was recently highlighted by Manoj Kumar, CEO of Naandi Foundation. His tweet was later shared by Anand Mahindra, who offered to gift Kumar a car.

"A beautiful story. About the love for a mother but also about the love for a country. If you can connect him to me, I'd like to personally gift him a Mahindra KUV 100 NXT so he can drive his mother in a car on their next journey," he tweeted.

