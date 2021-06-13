Man uses hilarious trick to get seat in crowded metro train, video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: A hilarious video of the Delhi metro is doing rounds on social media platforms. In the video, youth can be seen tricking people to get a seat in the crowded train coach in an extremely odd way.

The video which was posted by a user called ‘tube.indian’ has garnered lakh of views and likes, and hundreds of comments. The user shared the video with the caption, “Bhari metro main seat paane ke liye ladke ne lagaya jugaad”.

The video starts with the youth standing in the center of the metro coach in front of several seated women. All of sudden, the man starts shaking uncontrollably and makes noises as if he was getting electric shocks or seizures.

The whole incident left the fellow travelers in shock and the women sitting in front of the man got scared and vacated their seats. The incident’s footage is going viral.

Take a look at the hilarious video here:

While many netizens found the video funny, others said that it was an insensitive prank.