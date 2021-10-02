Manipur youth impresses Anand Mahindra with his Iron Man suit from scrap, here's what happened next

A Manipur youth has impressed one and all by building a life-like replica of the Iron Man suit using only scrap material and that too without any formal training. The youth identified as Prem, caught the eye of industrialist Anand Mahindra who pledged his support to the young man.

Taking to Twitter he wrote, “I am awestruck and inspired by Prem's ambition & skills that have flowered despite — not because of— his circumstances. Many of us from privileged backgrounds never appreciated enough the resources we were given. But Prem uses scrap material & basic tools to shape his creations.”

Our Group’s Chief Design Officer, @BosePratap is equally inspired by Prem & will be connecting with Prem to mentor his career. @SheetalMehta the head of the Mahindra Foundation will facilitate the continuing education of Prem & his siblings… (3/3) pic.twitter.com/wVDG6MZmYN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2021

Mahindra shared images of drawings that Prem had made before starting to actually build the suit, suggesting meticulous planning by the young man.

He shared a video that showed the young man operating an armour attached to his hand.

Mahindra said he was awestruck by Prem's ambition and skills that, he added, flourished despite “his circumstances”. Top members of the Mahindra Group have been asked to mentor Prem's career and facilitate his and his siblings' education.

On September 20, Mahindra had shared another video of the young man wearing the suit he built from electronic waste. It appears to be an exact replica of the suit Tony Stark wears in the Marvel's movies.