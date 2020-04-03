हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Math teacher

Math teacher shows up at student's house to give her Algebra lesson amid Coronavirus lockdown

In south Dakota, a Math teacher helped his student solve a sum by giving her lessons through the glass window. The act has won him hundreds of accolades on social media.

Math teacher shows up at student&#039;s house to give her Algebra lesson amid Coronavirus lockdown
Twitter photo

New Delhi: An act of kindness by her math teacher is surely going to live in 12-year-old Rylee Anderson's memory forever. Like most students in the United States, has been out of school and taking her classes virtually amid the Coronavirus outbreak. She faced difficulty while solving a Algebra sum, she emailed her Math teacher for help.

And the girl was expecting some emails or a phone call from her teacher Chris Waba in return. However, when the doorbell of her house rang, she saw him standing outside her house, with a whiteboard and a marker in hand. 

While still complying with the social distancing rules, Waba stood on the front porch at the girl's house and began teaching her the concept of Algebra. Reportedly, it took him some 10 minutes for this special one-on-one lesson with the student.

Rylee's father Josh Anderson, who is the head coach of Dakota State University's football team, shared the moment on Twitter, expressing his gratitude to the teacher, who also happens to be a wrestling coach and fortunately, his neighbour. His post has since garnered hundreds of retweets and thousands of likes.

"The picture just shows the length that which teachers will go to help their students at any cost during these times," Josh Anderson said.

