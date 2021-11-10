Matha B Manjamma Jogati gets Padma Shri, transgender folk dancer's gesture before receiving award goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Transgender folk dancer Matha B Manjamma Jogati was honoured with the Padma Shri from President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday (November 9, 2021) and her gesture before receiving the award is winning hearts online.

As the first transwoman President of Karnataka Janapada Academy approached Prez Kovind, she made a gesture that people say was to wish the President luck.

The video, shared by ANI on Twitter, has so far garnered over 1.2 million views along with 58,000 likes and 13,000 retweets.

"Saw the video where she was giving blessings to hon'ble president, that showed both our tradition and her simplicity. Congratulations to her for being conferred with 4th highest civilian honour of country," a Twitter user said.

"Truly and Absolutely Peoples Padma," another expressed.

Her way of giving blessings to President Kovind was also applauded by the audience, which comprised Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah, among other dignitaries.

Watch:

#WATCH | Transgender folk dancer of Jogamma heritage and the first transwoman President of Karnataka Janapada Academy, Matha B Manjamma Jogati receives the Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind. pic.twitter.com/SNzp9aFkre — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2021

According to the President's Secretariat, President Kovind presented Padma Shri to Manjamma Jogati for Art as she has been instrumental in popularizing the folk art forms practised in rural Karnataka, Maharashtra and parts of Andhra Pradesh.

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Matha B. Manjamma Jogati for Art. She is the Chairman of Karnataka Janapada (Folklore) Academy. She has been instrumental in popularizing the folk art forms practised in rural Karnataka, Maharashtra and parts of Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/bXslLbHwli — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 9, 2021

During the two-day ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, a total of seven individuals were given the Padma Vibhushan, 10 were given Padma Bhushan and 101 were given Padma Shri.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Padma Awardees at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. pic.twitter.com/OKdBak8jns — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 9, 2021

Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually. While the Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, the Padma Bhushan is awarded for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

