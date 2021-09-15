Meet Rozy, virtual Korean influencer, who has 100 endorsement deals

Rozy is the epitome of success. This 22-year-old Korean model loves yoga, has more than 70 thousand followers on Instagram and close to 100 endorsement deals in her bag. In short, everything to make her qualify as a super successful youngster. But there is one very peculiar things about her—she is not human.

Rozy is a virtual social media influencer developed by Sidus Studio X, and it has uncanny resemblance to actual human impression. In fact, it’s hard to distinguish just by looking at her photos.

She has become a favourite with showbiz producers as she can be used for longer hours without any fuss and her appearance doesn’t change at any point of time. The makers have big plans for her in the entertainment industry. No wonder she has endorsement deals worth more than one billion Korean won right now.

It’s not that the audiences don’t know about Rozy’s virtual identity, yet she is making new fans at a high speed. She was recently seen in a commercial for an insurance company that became a hit with the viewers. The ad garnered more than 11 million views.

With absolutely no fuss around her personality, Rozy is most likely to start ruling the heart of the producers who could be assured of a sizzling performance.

