Meet The Street Vendor Who Served Dahi Vada At Mukesh And Nita Ambani’s Son Anant Ambani’s Rs 15,000 Crore Antilia Wedding - Three Times

Mukesh Ambani and his family have a favorite street vendor in Jaipur whose Dahi Vada they can’t get enough of. This vendor, lovingly known as "Pandit Ji," has not only served his signature dish at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding but has also been invited to the Ambani residence, Antilia, three times to showcase his culinary skills.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding was one of the year's most anticipated events, capturing attention worldwide for its opulent celebrations and guest list of high-profile figures. But beyond the glamour, one detail that stood out was the wedding’s unique menu, featuring over 2,500 dishes from around the globe. Among the standout dishes was Pandit Ji’s iconic Dahi Vada, a street-food staple elevated to celebrity status by the Ambanis.

Personally selected by Nita Ambani, who wanted to include beloved street-food vendors at the wedding, Pandit Ji was a must for his renowned Dahi Vada. His dish had already become a favorite for the Ambani family, prompting several invitations to Antilia, and his presence at the wedding only solidified his status as a cherished part of their celebrations.

In a recent Instagram reel shared by food vlogger Foodpandits, Pandit Ji shares his experience and recipe. When asked where he might have been seen before, he proudly responds, “You would have seen me at Anant Ambani’s wedding. I’ve been to Antilia three times.” In the video, Pandit Ji even shows his caterer’s pass for the wedding, proof of his prestigious invitation.

As he prepares the Dahi Vada for the vlogger, Pandit Ji unveils his special recipe. He starts by placing two crispy dal vadas on a plate, generously drizzling them with creamy yogurt. His secret spice mix comes next, followed by a blend of chole chutney, date chutney, and mint chutney to layer in complex flavors. A hint of red chili paste finishes the dish, creating a mouthwatering treat.

The vlogger, echoing the Ambanis’ love for the dish, calls it “a whirlwind of flavors.” If you’re a food enthusiast visiting Jaipur, be sure to stop by Pandit Ji Vade Wale in Ashok Nagar to try this celebrated dish for yourself.

Jaipur’s love for Dahi Vada runs deep, but Pandit Ji’s version has a distinct charm that even locals find irresistible. A trip to Jaipur wouldn’t be complete without a taste of this extraordinary treat!