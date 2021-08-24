Modern problems require modern solutions: Man gets COVID-19 vaccination QR code tattoo on arm

New Delhi: People across the globe felt relieved when the vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic were launched as they provide the assurance to protect the beneficiary against the coronavirus.

But the vaccination came along with one more paper work, the vaccination certificated, the one you are provided after you get jabbed.

Due to the public safety and COVID-19 protocols, several public places like shopping malls, movie halls, grocery stores are requesting to see the vaccination certificates. One has to continuously show the certificate from place to place in order to enter which seems like a tiresome process.

So to avoid such annoying circumstances one man has come up with an amazing plan. He got his QR code of vaccination certificate tattooed on his arm.

The video was shared on Instagram and bagged nearly 6700 likes and hundreds of comments expressing mixed views about the tattoo.

