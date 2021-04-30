MP Engineer attaches hospital bed, oxygen cylinder to his bike, creates 'Jugaad Ambulance' to help community

New Delhi: Amid the raging wave of COVID-19, shortage of medical, oxygen and vaccine supplies, one man decided to use his creativity to help to the best of his ability.

With the amount of cases testing positive everyday, the hospitals and all other related services are struggling to keep up with the load and many people have lost their lives because of the shortage in services.

More so, many people have lost their lives due to a delayed hospitalization owing to shortage of ambulances and oxygen.

Aggrieved by hearing of the tales of suffering on social media, a young engineer in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar came up with a ‘jugaad ambulance’ to save people’s lives.

To create the temporary ambulance, he used scrap materials and a little bit of engineering technique to create a mini yet inexpensive vehicle, according to media sources.

He then attached the ambulance with his bike and now, he ferries COVID-19 patients to hospitals for free.

The ambulance which has been created within a budget of just Rs 20-25,000 is fitted with an oxygen cylinder and an essential medical kit for patients.

The engineer said that apart from the patient, two people can sit comfortably in his ambulance. So, even the patient’s family members can be at their loved one’s side as they are being driven to the hospital.

The engineer said that he was heartbroken to read a report recently that said that an ambulance driver had demanded Rs 10,000 for just 3 kms. So, he came up with this idea to help other people in need.

So far, he has just made one such ambulance, because he couldn’t get materials for others due to lockdown. However, he plans to create more such ambulances so that poor people can receive treatment on time.

Also watch: