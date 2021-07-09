Mumbai couple abuse, threaten traffic cop on duty, challenges for a fight, WATCH viral video

Mumbai: The traffic rules are only for our safety and convenience. But not every person thinks the same. In a recent development, a couple from Mumbai's Meera road region was seen misbehaving with traffic police personnel. The video was captured by an unknown person and it has gone viral on social media.

According to the reports, the aggressive couple parked their car in a restricted space and thus it was getting towed for illegal parking. In the video, the accused identified as Amar Singh along with his wife Meena Singh, are seen misbehaving with the constable, and even threatening him. According to a TOI report, the incident took place on Thursday (July 8) when the accused had parked his car at a no-parking zone in Mira Road. When the traffic police personnel on duty in the area wheel-locked the vehicle, the couple threatened to rip off his uniform.

On the other hand, the traffic police personnel did not retaliate and tried to calm down the situation, but to no avail. The video also captures the ruthless manner in which the couple was thrashing the police.

After the video went viral, the couple was booked for misbehaving with the police personnel on duty.

"We have registered a case against two persons for misbehaving with on-duty Traffic police personnel under relevant sections of the IPC,” said Police. However, as soon as Amar Singh was arrested and brought to the police station, he quickly regretted his actions and was seen crying.

The police, law, and order are to help maintain a disciplined society. It is our moral duty to abide by the law of land. In this case, the person who was raising his voice on the police, and threatening him to beat up, started crying like a baby when the police took him in custody.

The video has gone viral on social media and has received more than 20,000 likes.

