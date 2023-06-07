Mumbai Police’s Spiderman-Inspired Social Media Post Goes Viral

The social media handle of the Mumbai Police is known for its unique and quirky posts on various social issues such as traffic regulations, criminal activities, and cyber security. Through their clever and engaging approach, they consistently captivate and entertain online users while raising awareness about essential regulations. Once again, the Mumbai Police has employed a creative strategy to promote road safety, this time incorporating a connection to the ‘Spiderman’ franchise.

Acknowledging the widespread enthusiasm among fans for the recently released “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” the Mumbai Police shared an animated video featuring a family of four riding on a single motorcycle. The plot takes an intriguing twist as the Marvel comics antagonist, ‘Spot,’ appears on the screen and warns the family about the dangers associated with such riding. The video includes a message that cleverly states, "Sp(R)ider Sense."

The Mumbai Police posted it on their Instagram account along with a caption that emphasises the importance of safety regardless of the universe one finds themselves in. The caption reads, "No matter which multi-verse you are in, safety is always the canon. #SlingingIntoSafety #AcrossTheRiderVerse #SafetyIsCannon"

Watch:

Just like the film, the video has also impressed a lot of people, including Spiderman fans. Many took to the comment section and lauded their efforts.

A user wrote, "Wow multi-verse", while another one commented, "And that's how you put rulebreakers on the Spot."

"You should not post spoilers," a third user jokingly commented.

The video has so far amassed thousands of views along with more than 4,000 likes and several comments.

This is not the only post that has caught our attention. From taking inspiration from the recently-concluded IPL to sharing AI-inspired posts about road safety, Mumbai Police has always left us swooning over their posts.

The Movie

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is a sequel to the 2018 film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Released on June 1, 2023, the movie delves into the narrative of Miles as he embarks on a thrilling adventure across multiple dimensions within the Spider-verse. This installment not only delves into his development as Spider-Man but also offers deeper insights into his personal life. Remarkably, within just one week since its release, the film has shattered numerous records, cementing its phenomenal success.