Mumbai Police Leverages Barbie And Oppenheimer Trend To Warn Violators

This Friday, July 21, will see a big box-office clash, with Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer releasing on the same day. While Barbie is based on the iconic doll, Oppenheimer is a biographical thriller that will portray the life of J Robert Oppenheimer. Both films have already created a lot of buzz on social media. Such is the craze around the films that the Internet is flooded with a plethora of Barbenheimer memes and posters. Now, the Mumbai Police, which is known for using memes to raise awareness, also joined the bandwagon.

The Mumbai Police department was quick enough to issue public safety guidelines using these memes. Referring to the movies, the official Instagram handle of Mumbai Police shared memes about the consequence of violating rules in two segments titled “Barbie start” and “Oppenheimer ending.”

Mumbai Police Joins Barbie And Oppenheimer Trend

While the first meme suggests that smoking drugs can land people in jail, the second one indicates that violating traffic rules always ends with a hefty challan. The next one warns against sharing OTP with strangers. It says that doing so puts an individual’s account savings at risk.

The last meme suggests not drinking and driving as this can be dangerous for your life.

The Mumbai Police captioned the post, “With such ‘Barbie’ actions, you’re signing up for Oppenheimer consequences. Beginning of Barbie and the end of Oppenheimer, don’t let such a movie be your life.”

Mumbai Police’s Intriguing Post Catch User’s Attention

The intriguing post shared by the department drew a plethora of reactions from social media users. While some criticised Mumbai Police for bad execution, others appreciated them for their thought-provoking messages.

One user expressed, “Mumbai Police rocks.”

Another wrote, “Social media team working hard I see.”

A third one said, “The person handling this account is dope.”

One user called out Mumbai Police saying, “Sir are you promoting weed because now I am not smoking but after seeing the all images that I could like to go with Barbie start.”

Another one jokingly said, “How does Mumbai police know weed gives you a Barbie start.”