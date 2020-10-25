Mumbai woman assaults traffic cop when stopped for not wearing helmet, held with biker

New Delhi: A woman and one other person were arrested on Friday by Mumbai police for allegedly thrashing and misbehaving with a traffic police constable. The woman has claimed that the police personnel had abused her.

The LT Marg police arrested Sangrika Tiwari, 29, for assaulting an on-duty traffic police constable, Eknath Parte near Surti Hotel, Kalbadevi.

According to officials, the woman was riding pillion on a two-wheeler with 32-year-old Mohsin Shaikh both without helmets. Traffic police officer stopped them and issued a fine.

A heated argument ensued between them and Tiwari caught Parte by his uniform and started assaulting him. Mohsin Shaikh, co-accused in the case is seen making a video of the assault. The video of the woman assaulting the traffic cop was widely shared on social media.

Live TV

In the video, Sangrika Tiwari is seen slapping the traffic cop multiple times and accuses him of abusing her. Other policemen intervened and saved Parte while Tiwari and Shaikh were arrested and taken to the police station.

The incident was recorded by bystanders on their mobile phones too which later found its way on the internet.

Meanwhile, the video has been shared by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Twitter who demanded strict action against the accused. The leader wrote in Marathi: “This woman must be dealt with immediately. It is a matter of honour for Mumbai Police. Take action.”

Watch:

The video has evoked sharp reactions from people while some also pointed out how the woman is not wearing a mask.