NAGALAND MINISTER TEMJEN IMNA ALONG

Young Boy’s Selfless Act To Invite Competitors On Podium Wins Hearts: Watch

In a video shared by Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along, a teenager who bags the first position in a championship, shares his place with his competitors.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 01:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along is popular for his social media posts.
  • The video shows four kids participating in a Jiu-Jitsu competition.
  • The teenager who bags the first position shares his place with his competitors.

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along is popular among social media users for his engaging posts, tweets, and intriguing content. He knows how to keep his audience's attention intact and for the same, he keeps on sharing pictures and videos highlighting the state's natural beauty or helpful life advice that are an absolute delight to watch. Recently, he shared a video on Twitter that can lighten up anyone’s mood. The video shows four kids participating in a Jiu-Jitsu competition and one of them can be seen sharing his winning stage with the others.

Young Boy Displays True Sportsmanship

Sportsmanship is not only about winning but sharing the joy of victory with others, especially your fellow competitors. While many of the senior players tend to forget the admirable trait, a young kid displayed what sportsmanship truly is.

In the beautiful video posted by Temjen Imna, the teenager who bags the first position in a championship, shares his place with his competitors, who stood at the second and third positions. During the photography session after the match, the boy who wins the gold medal asks his competitors to stand with him at the center of the podium which is reserved for the person who bags the first position.

The video ends with all of them standing in the middle as the photographer clicked their photos.

As shown in the video, the event was the ‘International GDF Cup Brasilia 2023 FBJJD Jiu-Jitsu Championship’. Sharing the video, Nagaland Minister wrote, “Strong people don't let others down. Instead, they lift them up. I liked the caption, copied from Alvin Foo.”

Internet Delighted To See Heartwarming Video

The video was shared on July 16 and since then, it has garnered around 117K views. It seems to have won the Internet as the comment section is flooded with heart-warming responses praising the boy and his true spirit of sportsmanship. A user expressed, “The perfect winner.”

Another replied, “This is called compassion.”

One believed that the boy is the real champion as he wrote, “This is called the real champion.”

The young boy deserves appreciation for his golden heart.

