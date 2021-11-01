हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NASA

NASA gives 'spooky' treat to all stargazers on Halloween, watch here

Keeping up its game on social media sites, the American space agency NASA shared a spooky image on Twitter to wish its stargazers a happy Halloween.

NASA gives &#039;spooky&#039; treat to all stargazers on Halloween, watch here
Image credit: NASA

New Delhi: The American space agency NASA keeps its curious stargazers engaged with its astonishing celestial posts. Since the world has immersed in the Halloween vibe, NASA has also come up with a ‘spooky’ treat for its followers.

Sharing a stunning image of a celestial body - the Helix Nebula, NASA on Twitter wrote: “This space zombie has its eye on you! Helix Nebula is the spooky remains of a dying star, and will be ‘watching’ from hundreds of light-years away as you trick-or-treat tonight.”

To give a true Halloween vibe to its followers, NASA's center in Silicon Valley changed its name to “NASAhhh!! Ames” along with a series of scary emojis like the skull, the ghost, and a shocked face. 

Since being shared the post has garnered over 5.5 k likes and hundreds of comments expressing the users’ amusement over the beautiful picture.

