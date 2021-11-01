NASA gives 'spooky' treat to all stargazers on Halloween, watch here

New Delhi: The American space agency NASA keeps its curious stargazers engaged with its astonishing celestial posts. Since the world has immersed in the Halloween vibe, NASA has also come up with a ‘spooky’ treat for its followers.

Sharing a stunning image of a celestial body - the Helix Nebula, NASA on Twitter wrote: “This space zombie has its eye on you! Helix Nebula is the spooky remains of a dying star, and will be ‘watching’ from hundreds of light-years away as you trick-or-treat tonight.”

This space zombie has its eye on you! The Helix Nebula is the spooky remains of a dying star, and will be "watching" from hundreds of light-years away as you trick-or-treat tonight. Have a safe and #HappyHalloween! pic.twitter.com/zU9TA9rLMY — NASA Ames (@NASAAmes) October 31, 2021

To give a true Halloween vibe to its followers, NASA's center in Silicon Valley changed its name to “NASAhhh!! Ames” along with a series of scary emojis like the skull, the ghost, and a shocked face.

Since being shared the post has garnered over 5.5 k likes and hundreds of comments expressing the users’ amusement over the beautiful picture.

