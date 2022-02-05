हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NASA

NASA shares incredible images of cosmic lights, stuns stargazers

NASA shared the images of various types of lights that were created pairing the data of NASA's incredible telescopes on the ground and in space.

New Delhi: The Univeres is filled with amazing phnomenons which are generally not visible to human eyes but the American space agency, NASA makes it possible to see these incredible extraterrestrial events with the help of its high-tech telescopes, Hubble, Chandray Xray and many others

This time NASA has brought you images of various types of lights that were created pairing the data of NASA's incredible telescopes.

Posting the images of hot and energetic cosmic phenomena, NASA wrote a descriptive caption that mentioned the names of types of lights featuring in the post.

The first image is of 'R Aquarii' which in which a white dwarf star and a red giant orbit each other.  An X-ray stream (in pink) jets out from a pulsar, almost perpendicular to the Guitar Nebula is seen in the second image while the third image shows the merging galaxies.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

The post has garnered over 1 million likes and as usual, the stargazers from across the world are 'star-struck.' 

