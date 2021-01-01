हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
New year

New Year 2021: Check out first sunrise pics from these Indian cities

The first sunrise of 2021 from several Indian cities have surfaced and the pictures are going viral. Take a look.

New Year 2021: Check out first sunrise pics from these Indian cities
Photo courtesy: Pixabay

NEW DELHI: The year 2020 has finally passed and the new year has arrived, bringing a message of hope! The beginning of the new year is associated with many new things. It is a day when people embrace new energy, positivity and good vibes. 

Amidst the looming threat of the coronavirus pandemic, people across the nation welcomed the new year with open arms. News agency ANI captured the first sunrise of 2021 in several Indian cities and the pictures are going viral. Take a look: 

The first sunrise of 2021 was captured in Assam’s Guwahati early Friday morning.

ANI shares a picture of sunrise from the Hooghly river in West Bengal. 

People offers prayers to Lord Sun at Puri Beach in Odisha. 

Devotees perform Ganga Aarti at Assi Ghat in Varanasi in 2021. 

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind extended greetings to nation and expressed hope that the people of the country will move ahead with the 'spirit of hope' and 'make a fresh beginning'. 

Wishing citizens on New Year, President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, "Happy New Year everyone! New Year provides an opportunity to make a fresh beginning and resolve for individual and collective development. Challenges arising out of COVID-19 situation strengthen our determination to move forward unitedly."

"Let us continue to  work together for creating an inclusive society filled with the spirit of love and compassion that promotes peace and goodwill. May all of you remain safe and healthy, and march ahead with renewed energy to achieve the common goal of our nation’s progress," President added. 

PM Narendra Modi greeted the nation writing, "Wishing you a happy 2021! May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail."

