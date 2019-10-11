close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amazing viral videos

News anchor gets interrupted by her son on live television, video goes viral—Watch

a news anchor got the sweetest interruption during her everyday bulletin. The reporter, named Courtney Kube was on live television when her adorable son entered and started tugging at his mom's arm.

News anchor gets interrupted by her son on live television, video goes viral—Watch
Images Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: In a video that has taken the internet by storm, a news anchor got the sweetest interruption during her everyday bulletin. The reporter, named Courtney Kube, was live on television when her adorable son entered and started tugging at his mom's arm.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the official handle of the channel read, “Sometimes unexpected breaking news happens while you're reporting breaking news. #MSNBCMoms #workingmoms”

The tweet has over 12k retweets and has been liked by more than 55,000 users.

People can't stop gushing over the video and many have lauded the channel for allowing kids to be at the work place.

“I think it’s fantastic that she’s allowed to have her kids around while working.

Good on you MSNBC.” writes a user named Kassandra Seven while another user wrote, “This was the most wonderful thing I've ever seen on a live news broadcast. Thanks for showing it CAN be done and handling it with grace and humor.”

Tags:
Amazing viral videoscute viral videoTV anchor viral video
Next
Story

ICYMI: ISRO chief K Sivan flies economy, gets blockbuster welcome onboard - Watch viral video

Must Watch

PT31M25S

Watch Debate: Should Pakistan learn a lesson from India-China friendship?