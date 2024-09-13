College Ragging? 'No Eye Contact, Address Seniors as Sir': Shocking 'Code of Conduct' Sparks Outrage Among Freshers"

Viral Post: A shocking set of rules reportedly issued by seniors to freshmen at an Indian college has ignited a fierce debate online. The controversial notice has garnered nearly 200,000 views since its posting on September 9. The details are bizarre and are quite oppressive for new students. Among the rules are mandates to address seniors exclusively as 'sir,' avoid making eye contact, and refrain from entering the college canteen or local eateries. The notice also imposes a strict dress code and hostel curfew for juniors.

The document, shared on social media, features absurd instructions such as, "Never approach the senior first," "Look down at the third button of the shirt when talking," and a highly formalized request for the names of seniors. One of the phrases students are required to use reads: "May I have the single chance, double opportunity, triple pleasure, and quadruple satisfaction to know the great grand, highly auspicious silver-coated, golden-plated, diamond-sprinkled name of the highly respected senior."

code of conduct given by a senior to juniors in an indian clg



kaise bacche kuch sekhege, ya even grow karege if this is the environment pic.twitter.com/ZRHzv5vVnd — neural nets. (@cneuralnetwork) September 9, 2024

The post has elicited strong reactions from netizens. Many are denouncing the rules as a form of ragging, despite such practices being officially banned in Indian colleges.

Comments range from sarcastic remarks about the seniors having more titles than fictional characters to serious critiques about the lack of respect for students' dignity.

While some suggest the rules may be a prank or a playful initiation ritual, others firmly oppose such practices, emphasizing the need for self-respect and the right to challenge such dominance.