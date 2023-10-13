TEL AVIV: Even since Israel began its counter-attacks on Hamas, the ongoing war between the powerful West Asian nation and the Palestinian terror group has been trending high on social media platforms. In India, several hashtags - #HamasTerrorist, #IsraelFightsBack and #IStandWith Israel became a top trend on X, formerly Twitter, which saw several users expressing their unequivocal support for the Jewish state.

In the context of the ongoing war, an old video of Bihar's popular teacher, Khan Sir, has found its way on social media. The viral video shows Khan Sir enlightening his students about the Jewish religion and why Israel is undefeatable.

In the video, Patna-based Khan Sir tells his students, "The sharpest minds in the world belong to the Jewish people. No matter how much money you offer, no matter what you do, you can't become a Jew. No matter how much you believe in the Jewish faith, you can't become a Jew. They don't believe in conversion."

Explaining the military might of Israel, Khan Sir says, ''Though Israel is a small country of Jews, no one across the world dares to touch them.'' He goes on to say that nearly 90% of the things invented in the world were done by Jews, no matter in which country they reside America, Germany, or anywhere else.

He further says that ''Israel alone defeated six countries in just six days. It defeated Saddam Hussein. The Jewish state shook Egypt. They defeated Lebanon. They took control of Jordan. They conquered Palestine.

At the end of the video, Khan Sir shares one interesting fact with his students - the Pakistani passport states that it is not recognized in Israel, implying how dangerous the West Asian country is.

On the 7th day of the ongoing war, Hamas asked the residents of Gaza not to leave their homes after Israel cautioned them to move towards the southern part of Gaza as the ongoing war entered its seventh day on Friday. Hamas, the group running the Gaza Strip, said the Israeli army’s evacuation warning was “fake propaganda”.

The Hamas Authority for Refugee Affairs also told residents in the north to “remain steadfast in your homes and to stand firm in the face of this disgusting psychological war waged by the occupation”.

Sharing a major update, the Israeli Defense Force cited CNN and claimed that the Palestinian terror group wants Gaza residents to use them as a human shield. The Israeli Army earlier ordered the evacuation of all civilians living in Gaza City and in the north of the Gaza Strip ahead of a feared ground offensive on the besieged enclave.

The directive came on Friday on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning they received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in the north of Gaza within 24 hours.

The order, which comes on the seventh day of a war and “total blockade” declared by Israel following an unprecedented Hamas incursion and deadly attack, directed residents of Gaza City to flee deeper south into the Gaza Strip, a narrow coastal territory that is home to about 2.3 million people.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) also informed the United Nations about the Gaza evacuation move and the 24-hour deadline set for them. This notification gave a strong indication of a possible ground invasion by the IDF. Approximately 1.1 million Palestinians reside north of Wadi Gaza, making this call for relocation a significant move.

More than 1,500 people – about half of them children and women – have been killed in relentless Israeli bombardment on Gaza since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, in a surprise operation that killed more than 1,300 people in Israel.