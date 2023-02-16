topStoriesenglish2574121
Norwegian Dance Crew's Recreation Of 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' Leaves Indians Unimpressed - WATCH

The members of the group, clad in black and white outfits and sunglasses, attempt to recreate the song from the SRK film.

Viral Video: 'The Quick Style,' a Norwegian dance group, has received worldwide acclaim and adoration for its spectacular dance performances. The members of the dance group are recognised for their high-octane performances and elegant techniques on popular tunes that quickly go viral. Because of their passion and enthusiasm for Bollywood tunes, they have gained a number of Indian admirers. The popular dancing group is back with a new video in which they groove to the legendary song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' by Malaika Arora and Shah Rukh Khan. Surprisingly, they did not impress the Indians this time. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The members of the group, clad in black and white suits and sunglasses, attempt to reproduce the SRK-starrer song, which was shot on a moving train, in the video. The boys show off their talents while dancing on top of what appears to be a truck and nail the hook step.

While some were pleased with their performance, the majority of users, primarily from India, felt it could be improved. Others advised Quick Style not to replicate the song, which has achieved cult status in India and any recreation would not do it justice.

So far, the Instagram video has received 28 lakh views and nearly 4 lakh likes. One of the user wrote, "I think I've lived the best moment of my life." Another user wrote, "OsKEEPING it desi!."

