two men save a kitten

'Not all heroes wear capes': Video of two men saving a kitten on a busy highway goes viral

The video has gone crazy viral on social media and netizens just cannot stop lauding the efforts of the two men. The video shows a person riding a bike and another driving a car. On seeing the kitten in the middle of the road, the duo stopped on their way to save its life.

&#039;Not all heroes wear capes&#039;: Video of two men saving a kitten on a busy highway goes viral
Representational image (Courtesy: Pixabay)

New Delhi: A prompt reaction by two men saved a kitten's life on a busy highway. The video shows a person riding a bike and another driving a car. On seeing the kitten in the middle of the road, the duo stopped on their way to save its life.

The biker also tried to stop traffic approaching from the other side and picked up the kitten, who appeared to be a bit scared. The other man joins him too to check on the kitten. 

"Just two guys saving a kitten's life," read the caption with which the tweet has been posted. The video has gone crazy viral on social media and netizens just cannot stop lauding the efforts of the two men. 

First, take a look at the video here:

"Thank you for putting a smile on my face" and "Not all heroes wear capes" are some of the reaction on the post.

What do you think of the video? Tell us in the comments section.

