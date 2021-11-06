Now, Manike Mage Hithe gets an English version and Internet can't keep calm - Watch

New Delhi: Sri Lankan music sensation Yohani's popular song 'Manike Mage Hithe' is getting new renditions almost every day, with the latest one being from one of the Dutch singers. The English version of the song was shared on Instagram and was performed by Emma Heesters.

Since being uploaded on October 28, the clip has gone viral and has received over 55,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.

Watch:

Recently, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez had also shared a video on her Instagram handle, where she was seen grooving on Manike Mage Hithe along with the Sri Lankan sensation Yohani.

Singer Yohani Diloka has shot to fame after this song and was also called on Bigg Boss 15 in one of the weekend episodes where she shared the stage with host Salman Khan and sang with him.

The song has so far garnered over 17 crore views on YouTube and has been adapted into Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Bangla and other languages by a number of popular artists.

Yohani, notably, will make her Bollywood debut with the film 'Thank God', featuring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh and will sing the Hindi version of her hit track.