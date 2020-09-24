Now, N95 mask with built in microphone to receive calls on the go

New Delhi: The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone to stay at home and wear a mask. Even forcing us to use products like sanitisers, UV steriliser, pulse oximeter and more.

So even the tech companies are now making masks as it has become a new normal. These tech companies are innovating with masks and headpohnes.

There is now a custom N95 mask with built in earphones and a microphone to listen to music and make phone calls on the go.

The Hubble Connected has launched the 'Maskfone', it is basically a mask with earphones and a microphone attached which allows users to listen to songs, and make calls.

It even allows the user project their voice while speaking to someone in person powered by the Hubble connect app.

The company has used elastic neoprene earhook on Maskfone. It has a medical-grade replaceable PM 2.5 and N95/FFP2 filters, IPX5 waterand the fabric used is washable too.

On a single charge, it will provide 12 hours of playtime whether its for attending calls or listening to music.

There are three buttons provided on the right side of the mask to pause/play, increase decrease the volume.

The Maskfone is compatible with voice assistants like Siri Siri and Google Assistant. Which means that the users can control smart home appliances as well with this mask.

The product has been launched at a starting price of $49 (Approx Rs 3,600), though there is no confirmation when the product will be available in India.