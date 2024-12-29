Olympic Ice Skaters Perform Iconic Aishwarya Rai Songs In Bollywood Routine, Old Video Going Viral: Watch

Bollywood's colorful dance numbers and captivating melodies have enchanted audiences worldwide, and a 2010 video of Olympic figure skaters Meryl Davis and Charlie White has resurfaced to remind us why. The duo, known for their world-class skating skills, performed a stunning routine set to iconic Bollywood tracks, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's "Kajra Re," "Silsila Ye Chahat Ka," and "Dola Re Dola," during the Vancouver Winter Olympics.

Viral Sensation: Blending Bollywood with Ice Skating

Recently reposted on the Olympic Khel Instagram page, this mesmerizing performance has garnered over 4.8 million views, nearly 400,000 likes, and countless comments. The pair effortlessly combined their technical brilliance with authentic Bollywood-inspired choreography, featuring smooth spins, intricate kathak hand movements, and daring jumps.

Their vibrant attire added to the spectacle—Meryl Davis donned a glittering red and blue modified lehenga choli, while Charlie White complemented her in a traditional sherwani. The routine was a visual treat, seamlessly blending Bollywood’s expressive energy with the elegance of figure skating.

Choreography Inspired by Indian Culture

The idea for this unique performance originated with choreographer Marina Zoueva, who drew inspiration from Bollywood films she had encountered in Russia and the vibrant colors of dupattas in a Hermes store. Collaborating with Indian choreographer Anuja Rajendra, Davis and White meticulously refined their arm and body movements to ensure authenticity in portraying Indian dance styles.

Speaking about the routine with The Bridge, Davis shared, “Not a lot of people had performed with Bollywood music on ice. Marina felt our personalities could translate well into this type of movement.”

Watch the video here:

A Performance That Won Hearts

The performance captivated audiences worldwide, earning the duo a segment score of 67.08, placing them second behind Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir. Beyond the technical accolades, fans were awestruck by their dedication to cultural accuracy and their ability to embody Bollywood’s spirit.

Social media users flooded the video with praise. One commented, “Charlie White’s movements are so graceful—it’s rare to see such fluidity!” Another shared, “I’ve watched this a billion times and still get goosebumps.” Many summed it up in two words: “Bollywood supremacy.”

Bollywood on Ice: A Legacy of Fusion Art

This routine stands as a shining example of how art transcends boundaries, blending two distinct cultural worlds into a masterpiece. Davis and White’s Bollywood-inspired routine not only showcased their unparalleled skating prowess but also paid a beautiful tribute to Indian dance and music.

As Bollywood continues to inspire across the globe, performances like this remind us of the magic that happens when cultures collide on a global stage.

Watch the full video here: