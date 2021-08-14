हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral

OMG! Car evading security check drags a cop in Patiala, WATCH viral video

Police say the injured cop is under medical treatment and an investigation is underway.

OMG! Car evading security check drags a cop in Patiala, WATCH viral video

Patiala: The police are there to take care of law and order. But in a shocking incident, a car evading security check hit police personnel in Patiala, Punjab, reported news agency ANI. The car driver hit the policeman who stopped the vehicle for a security check in Patiala. Police say the injured cop is under medical treatment and an investigation is underway.

“The car driver dragged the police personnel along with the car to evade checking. The car has been traced and further investigation is underway,” says Hemant Sharma, DSP City.

(With ANI inputs)

