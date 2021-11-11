हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral

OMG! Speeding motorcycle crashes into shop in Telangana, video goes viral

The hair-raising footage starts from a point with a group of three people chatting inside the store when the speeding motorist crashes into the store making its way straight towards the group. 

New Delhi: A CCTV footage of a speeding motorist crashing into a clothing store in Telangana has gone viral. The out-of-control motorcycle rams into the store and takes the customer by surprise, the netizens were amused saying, "Ye accident se jyada, stunt lag raha hai".  

The hair-raising CCTV footage starts from a point with a group of three people chatting inside the store when the speeding motorist crashes into the store making its way straight towards the group. Luckily, the customers escaped without any injuries. The incident occurred at around 8.30 pm on Monday night in Telangana's Khammam district at Raavichettu Bazaar.

WATCH:

An out-of-control Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle enters the shop at high speed, the alarmed shoppers are seen scrambling out of the way. The vehicle comes to a crashing halt and the rider was catapulted over the counter. According to the audio from the CCTV footage, the accident was caused due the motorcycle's brakes failed. 

HERE'S HOW PEOPLE REACTED: 

One user wrote:

Another user wrote:

This user had a unique viewpoint of the incident.

Police have seized the vehicle and an investigation has been launched into the incident.  

