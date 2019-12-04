On camera: Tiger chases tourist jeep at Ranthambore National Park, video is viral

New Delhi: Won't it be a memorable experience if you spot a tiger during a wildlife safari? Yes, indeed it will be. But recently, for a bunch of people, the experience was bitter-sweet. A scary video of a tiger chasing a tourist vehicle at Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan has gone crazy viral on social media and trust us when we say it will give you the chills.

Initially, the tourists were happy to have spotted the big cat but soon, they were left petrified as the tiger fiercely chased their open jeep and ran parallel to the vehicle. It also tried to jump on to the jeep but luckily, the driver sped away and reversed the vehicle to go in the opposite direction.

The 19-second clip has been tweeted by news agency ANI. It seems to have been captured by one of the people on the jeep. The incident took place on December 1.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Rajasthan: Tiger chases a tourist vehicle in Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur. (1 December 2019) pic.twitter.com/CqsyyPfYn2 — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

The viral video has been viewed over 16,000 times and has collected several reactions from the netizens, including former railway minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Dinesh Trivedi.

"Safari drivers take undue risk and most of the time go very close to the tiger/s which disturbs them, hence they react. Humans at fault," he wrote in the comments section.

While other people found the video to be "scary" and "thrilling" at the same time.

