Optical Illusion: Can you Spot the cat in This Viral Photo in 10 Seconds?

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 07:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau

NEW DELHI: You must have come across several eye-catching optical illusion photos on social media. These days, people love taking up the optical illusion challenge of solving a riddle or spotting a particular object hidden among other similar-looking things. 

Sometimes, these optical illusion photos leave your head spinning while other times, they can be very easy to crack. According to experts, optical illusion photos are a sort of brain teaser which changes our perception. But nonetheless, these optical illusion riddles are fun exercises that also help in sharpening our brains and enhancing our cognitive and observational abilities.

Noted industrialist Harsh Goenka recently shared one such mind-boggling optical illusion picture on Twitter and asked the users to spot a cat within 10 seconds.

Along with his tweet, Goenka wrote, “If you are observant, you will find the cat in 10 seconds…”

 

 

Take a look at the picture first and see if you can spot the cat within 10 seconds.

 

A bit confusing, na? So, here’s the answer – take a closer look at the photo and you will find the cat in the TOP RIGHT CORNER.

This optical illusion image shared by Genka went viral on social media in no time and saw many users taking up the challenge.   

