Pakistani Bhabhi Seema Haider Raises 'Pakistan Murdabad', 'Hindustan Zindabad' Slogans, Video Goes Viral

NEW DELHI: Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman who has embarked on an extraordinary journey of love and marriage with her Indian partner Sachin Meena, has become a symbol of cross-border unity and spirit, resonating with sentiments on the eve of the 77th Independence Day.

Popularly known as the "Pakistani bhabhi" in India, Seema Haider's recent participation in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' celebration at her Noida residence captured hearts as she fervently raised both the "Pakistan Murdabad" and "Hindustan Zindabad" slogans. The video capturing this spirited moment, featuring Seema Haider wearing a religious scarf and cradling one of her four children, has gained widespread attention on various social media platforms, rapidly becoming a viral sensation.

Her journey has not been without challenges. Seema Haider's passionate expressions of patriotism come against the backdrop of her prior arrest and subsequent release on bail for her unauthorized border crossing to be with Sachin Meena. Undeterred by the difficulties, during the celebration, Seema Haider proudly hoisted the Tricolour at her Noida residence, signifying her unwavering commitment to her newfound home.



The viral video showcases Seema Haider, Sachin, and their lawyer AP Singh enthusiastically chanting the slogans of "Jai Bharat Mata" and "Hindustan Zindabad," a reflection of the couple's strong bond and shared values.

Admiration Amidst Political Attention

However, Seema Haider's journey hasn't been free from political attention. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by politician Raj Thackeray, issued a warning to Seema Haider in light of her rumoured Bollywood debut. This warning coincided with the speculations surrounding her involvement in the film 'Karachi to Noida,' produced by Noida-based filmmaker Amit Jani.

A Remarkable Love Story And Political Interest

Seema's remarkable journey began when she crossed into India from Pakistan's Sindh province, along with her four children, on a bus route via Nepal. Her decision to be with Sachin Meena, residing in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida, was a bold testament to their love transcending borders. Her subsequent plea for mercy before President Draupadi Murmu, seeking permission to reside in her "matrimonial home" in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, exemplified her determination.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's Republican Party of India (RPI), an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), approached Seema Haider, urging her to join politics and potentially contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Unforeseen Opportunities

In the midst of legal challenges and financial hardships, Seema Haider and Sachin Meena received a generous job offer from a businessman based in Gujarat, promising to alleviate their financial burdens. Moreover, film producer Amit Jani extended a helping hand by offering a movie role to Seema Haider. This opportunity includes an advance payment, providing some relief during their challenging times.

Seema Haider is slated to portray the role of a RAW officer in the upcoming movie 'A Tailor Murder Story,' centered around the Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal's murder. The film's production team met with her in Greater Noida, further solidifying her foothold in the entertainment industry.

Pursuit Of Indian Citizenship And Ongoing Investigations

Seema Haider's quest for refuge in India led her to file a petition before President Draupadi Murmu, seeking Indian citizenship based on her marriage to Indian citizen Sachin Meena and her profound connection to Indian culture.

While her journey has garnered admiration, it has also attracted the attention of intelligence agencies, who are delving into her illegal entry into India and her alleged links with Pakistan's ISI. This intensified probe seeks to uncover more information from various sources.

Unwavering Love For India Amidst Challenges

In the face of a whirlwind of challenges, Seema Haider's resolute determination shines through. She openly expresses her love for India, embracing its culture and traditions. Her desire to remain in the country she now calls home is a testament to the strength of her bond with India and her enduring spirit.