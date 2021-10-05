Pakistani dulha-dulhan make grand entry on excavator, watch here

Weddings are a costly affair, especially because couples don’t want to leave any stones unturned in making it a memorable event for life. While some opt for luxury helicopters to enter the wedding arena, others prefer a dancing squad. But a couple in Pakistan has started a new trend by entering the venue on an excavator.

Said to be from the Hunza Valley in Pakistan, the video was posted by the handle Pamir Times on Twitter.

Bride and Groom arrive in their village in an excavator Unique wedding! #wedding Video by Sid Jon #hunza #gojal pic.twitter.com/LccBKtGffj — PAMIR TIMES ® (@pamirtimes) October 1, 2021

A comment beneath the video suggests that the machine belongs to the groom and the girl wanted to honour his profession.

The video has attracted many comments on social media.

This is definitely a unique way to get married if the purpose is to keep the event in public memory.

Here are some of the comments on Twitter:

Hope they will not use the machine in their married life. — Asad J Rizvi (@asadjrizvi_j) October 1, 2021

Masha allah — imran jamil (@imranja29523686) October 3, 2021