Viral video

Pakistani dulha-dulhan make grand entry on excavator, watch here

A Pakistani couple decided to have a trip on an excavator after their wedding.

Image: Twitter

Weddings are a costly affair, especially because couples don’t want to leave any stones unturned in making it a memorable event for life. While some opt for luxury helicopters to enter the wedding arena, others prefer a dancing squad. But a couple in Pakistan has started a new trend by entering the venue on an excavator.

Said to be from the Hunza Valley in Pakistan, the video was posted by the handle Pamir Times on Twitter.

A comment beneath the video suggests that the machine belongs to the groom and the girl wanted to honour his profession.

The video has attracted many comments on social media.

This is definitely a unique way to get married if the purpose is to keep the event in public memory.

Here are some of the comments on Twitter:

