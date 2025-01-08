Pakistani Man Shares Heartwarming Video Of His Mother Driving Through Busy Traffic – 21 Million Views And Counting

The internet is brimming with admiration after a video of an elderly woman confidently maneuvering her car through a bustling road went viral, racking up over 21 million views.

Shared by Pakistani digital creator Majid Ali, the viral clip celebrates his mother’s grace and confidence behind the wheel. Draped in an elegant kurta set with a dupatta gracefully covering her head, she drives with a calm demeanor that has left viewers inspired and awestruck by her poise and expertise.

Majid’s pride and affection for his mother shine through in another video where he shares a touching caption: "A mother is your first friend, best friend, and forever friend.” The heartfelt sentiment struck a chord with countless viewers who praised the video for its warmth and celebration of motherhood.

Watch the videos here:

Social media users flooded the post with love and admiration. One user commented, "This is what real empowerment looks like. Mothers can do anything!" Another added, "So much respect for her! Mothers are our true heroes."

Majid’s videos remind us of the unbreakable bond between mothers and their children and serve as a tribute to the power, grace, and quiet strength of mothers everywhere.

Here’s to inspiring moms who continue to blaze trails and touch hearts—whether behind the wheel or in everyday moments filled with love.