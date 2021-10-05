Pakistani ‘Pawri Girl’ Dananeer Mobeen’s song video goes viral, watch here

Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen, who earlier took the world by storm with her ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ video, is back in the news. This time, she showcases her singing skills, and her followers find it quite good on Instagram.

Mobeen has sung a song from Pakistani film Punjab Nahi Jaungi that released in 2017. She wrote alongside the video, “Khoya jo tu, houga maera kya? This melodious song from one of my favorite Pakistani films, Punjab Nahee Jaungi!”

This is not the first time, Mobeen has posted a video of her singing. She earlier posted a video in which she is singing a song from Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan.

Mobeen suddenly rose to social media stardom in February this year when her video of ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ went viral. It found fans in everyone, from cricketers to film stars.

Mobeen is 19-year-old and does video blogging on food, makeup and styling tips. She has more than 1.6 million followers on Instagram, and can take jokes and memes quite constructively. The youngster showed a great temperament when her video went viral and some even made fun of her accent. She took it with a pinch of salt and a broad smile, and eventually turned the world into her favour.