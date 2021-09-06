हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pakistan

Pakistani TV anchor asks ‘how many can sit in F1 car?’ Twitter roasts her

An old video clip from a Pakistani TV show, which shows the anchor's ignorance towards F1 cars, has gone viral.

The social media is quite ruthless when it comes to have a field day on the expense of a viral public figure. And nobody could understand it better than the Pakistani TV anchor who asked an uninformed question about the formula one cars.

In a now viral clip from a Pakistani TV channel, an anchor asks the guest about how many people can sit inside a F1 car? The guest very patiently explained her that it’s a sports car and only the driver can be sitting inside it.

The video clip is from a news show Good Morning Pakistan, but this particular episode was aired in 2016. The anchor has been identified as Nida Yasir.

It was still fine when she was told that the car can inhibit only the driver. She then comments that you guys have started with a small car. She probably thought that the makers might increase the seating capacity after the initial success.

She took it even further when she said that it’s only in the formula stage right now. She wasn’t aware of the concept of formula cars and how they’re designed for the highest level of racing.

Here are some of the hilarious comments the clip received on Twitter:

 

 

