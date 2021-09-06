Pakistani TV anchor asks ‘how many can sit in F1 car?’ Twitter roasts her

The social media is quite ruthless when it comes to have a field day on the expense of a viral public figure. And nobody could understand it better than the Pakistani TV anchor who asked an uninformed question about the formula one cars.

In a now viral clip from a Pakistani TV channel, an anchor asks the guest about how many people can sit inside a F1 car? The guest very patiently explained her that it’s a sports car and only the driver can be sitting inside it.

The video clip is from a news show Good Morning Pakistan, but this particular episode was aired in 2016. The anchor has been identified as Nida Yasir.

It was still fine when she was told that the car can inhibit only the driver. She then comments that you guys have started with a small car. She probably thought that the makers might increase the seating capacity after the initial success.

She took it even further when she said that it’s only in the formula stage right now. She wasn’t aware of the concept of formula cars and how they’re designed for the highest level of racing.

Here are some of the hilarious comments the clip received on Twitter:

Why this lady didn't Google what Formula 1 is before the show? pic.twitter.com/5rhsFpyuWD — Ali Qasim (@aliqasim) September 4, 2021

Papa Papa I want to host a tv program...No baby you are not ready ...Please papa...You are a difficult child...Ok but be careful..Thank you papa — Ravinder Bisht (@Bisht27Ravi) September 5, 2021

After watching Nida Yasir program, Formula car companies trying to make formula of three seater Formula car. #Nida pic.twitter.com/AgJQjiUVVx — M.Saad (@MSaad29201482) September 4, 2021

abhi FORMULA ban gaya hai.

ab ye car gear lagate hi road ko cheerti huie furrr se pani me gote lagaye gi aur tezi se badalo ke uspar nikal jayegi. — Bhumin Desai (@bhumin1) September 5, 2021