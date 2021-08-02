हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pangolin

Pangolin seen roaming around the Noida streets, rescued by Police

A rare species of Indian pangolin that was found roaming on the streets was rescued by police of the Noida Phase 3 police station Saturday (July 31).

Pangolin seen roaming around the Noida streets, rescued by Police
Image credit: Twitter

Noida: A rare species of Indian Pangolin that was found roaming on the streets was rescued by police of the Noida Phase 3 police station. Noida Police captured the animal from Sector-63 and handed over the pangolin to the forest department on Saturday (July 31).

According to the forest officials, the pangolin may have reached the area moving alongside the Hindon river, where it was reported by the locals. The Indian pangolin is a brown-yellow coloured solitary, shy and slow-moving mammal. 

Notably, pangolin scales and meats have high demands in countries like China and Vietnam as it is used traditional medicines and several other purposes.

An average-sized pangolin is sold for anything between Rs 2-3 crore. And poaching of this animal for illegal international trade has led it to the brink of extinction. It is protected under Schedule I of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The animal, which is also listed under Appendix I of the International Convention of Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), is rarely seen nowadays.

Tags:
PangolinNoidaNoida police
