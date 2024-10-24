Advertisement
Peak Karva Chauth? Elderly Man Keeps 'Vrat' For Mia Khalifa; Video Goes Viral

This video has sparked a debate on social media. In the video, the elderly man is performing a ritual, looking at Mia Khalifa's picture with a traditional plate and sieve.

 

Written By Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Oct 24, 2024, 07:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Elderly Man Keeps 'Vrat' For Mia Khalifa; Video Goes Viral

It seems like this refers to a viral or humorous incident involving an elderly man and a video featuring Mia Khalifa, creating a surprising situation around the traditional Karva Chauth fast.

This video has sparked a debate on social media. In the video, the elderly man is performing a ritual, looking at Mia Khalifa's picture with a traditional plate and sieve.

Karva Chauth is an important festival for married women in India, during which they fast for the long and healthy life of their husbands. Some husbands also fast for their wives. The Karva Chauth festival was celebrated across the country on October 20. Meanwhile, a shocking video has surfaced, showing an elderly man performing the Karva Chauth ritual for former porn star Mia Khalifa.This viral trending video might have been made just for fun reels to get viral.

This video has sparked a debate on social media. The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user Guru Ji, who is known for his humorous content. In the video, the elderly man is seen performing the ritual, looking at Mia Khalifa's picture with a traditional plate and sieve.

 

