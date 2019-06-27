PewDiePie mourns popular YouTuber Etika's death: Hard to grasp that he's actually gone

YouTube gamer Etika, whose real name is Daniel Desmon Amofah, was found dead in New York’s East River. The 29-year-old star had posted a video expressing suicidal thoughts just days ago. Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg was among the first few to pay tribute to the late YouTube star.

“Hard to grasp that he's actually gone, left us way too soon. You will continue to live on in our hearts. Rest in peace @Etika,” tweeted PewDiePie.

He also shared several suicide prevention hotlines, asking those struggling mentally to talk to someone: “If you're struggling mentally, speak to someone close or call, you are important!”

If you're struggling mentally, speak to someone close or call, you are important! — (@pewdiepie) June 25, 2019

Etika's death has come as a shock for the YouTube Community, many expressing grief and loss.

“We mourn the loss of Etika, a beloved member of our gaming creator community. All of us at YouTube are sending condolences to his loved ones and fans,” tweeted YouTube Creators, adding, “If you or someone you care about is struggling, please know you are not alone. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255 in the U.S. or find support worldwide at https://www.befrienders.org/”

If you or someone you care about is struggling, please know you are not alone. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255 in the U.S. or find support worldwide at https://t.co/r2jD601Wgj — YouTube Creators (@YTCreators) June 25, 2019

YouTube prankster Callux also emphasised on the importance of talking about mental health issues. “RIP Etika. We didn't know each other but I just wanted to say rest in peace. It gets said a lot on social media but I'm gonna say it again. Reach out to someone, anyone, to talk through things. There are always people that care about you” he tweeted.

RIP Etika. We didn't know each other but I just wanted to say rest in peace. It gets said a lot on social media but I'm gonna say it again. Reach out to someone, anyone, to talk through things. There are always people that care about you — Lux (@Callux) June 25, 2019

Popular gamer Keemstar also announced a fundraising Fortnite stream to help Etika’s family.

In loving memory of Etika - Supporting @Active_Minds & Mental Health Awareness. Donate here if you like https://t.co/Shh8KSwKBv — KEEM (@KEEMSTAR) June 25, 2019

Etika was known for creating video game-related content such as Let’s Plays and had over 130,000 subscribers on YouTube. He went missing on June 19 after posting a video in which he admitted being “mentally ill” and apologised for pushing people away. The video description read: "I mislead so many of you, I manipulated, I lied, I shifted blame… I don’t know what awaits me on the other side, but I’m ready to face it."

YouTube later removed the video from its platform.