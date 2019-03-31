PewDiePie posts video admitting loss of YouTube supremacy to T-Series

It seems that the ongoing battle for YouTube supremacy between popular YouTuber Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg and Indian music label T-Series is now finally over with PewDiePie publishing a video in which he essentially admitted losing the race to T-Series.

It is to be noted that T-Series recently managed to race ahead of PewDiePie's subscriber count and the Indian music brand is in the lead for over two days now. In his new video called “We lost. (Not happy)”, PewDiePie pointed out at the fact that T-Series is now nearly 100,000 subscribers ahead of PewDiePie.

"Let's get real here. T-Series have already passed. Let's just acknowledge the situation. It's over, okay? We ain't never gonna get to 100," PewDiePie noted.

Earlier, T-Series had jumped ahead of PewDiePie’s subscription numbers on several occasions, but the Indian music brand had failed to keep the lead for long.

When T-Series raced ahead of PewDiePie earlier this month, the Swedish vlogger proposed that the winner will be the first to hit a 100 million subscribers’ mark, but it seems that PewDiePie has now accepted defeat.

Few days ago, T-Series Chairman Bhushan Kumar had appealed more people to follow T-Series. “We’re on the brink of becoming the world’s biggest @YouTube channel. We can make history. We can make India win. Subscribe to @TSeries #BharatWinsYouTube,” he had tweeted.

Interestingly, T-Series had only 30 million subscribers at the beginning of 2018 but the subscribers' count of T-Series registered a massive jump in the next six months with its subscribers count moving over 70 million. This became possible due to the introduction of new changes in Indian mobile and data service.

T-Series is a popular music brand in India since the 1980s. It is led by Bhushan Kumar, who is the son of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar. T-Series has 29 TV channels in several Indian languages. It hosts some of the biggest Indian artists, drawing millions of views.