PewDiePie

PewDiePie zooms ahead in war with T-Series, Mr Beast to the rescue

Taking the online war to a whole new level, Donaldson and his friends donned “Subscribe to PewDiePie” shirts during SuperBowl match.

PewDiePie zooms ahead in war with T-Series, Mr Beast to the rescue

Swedish gamer Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg once again surged ahead in its online battle against Indian production firm T-Series for the most subscribed channel, all thanks to popular American YouTuber Mr Beast.

This is how it all unfolded.

Nearly 48 hours ago, the subscriber count between PewDiePie and T-Series narrowed down to 20,000. As Pewds (fans of PewDiePie) fretted on how to extend the gap, Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast took to the Super Bowl 2019 match on February 4 with a ‘Subscribe to PewDiePie’ campaign.

Taking the online war to a whole new level, Donaldson and his friends donned “Subscribe to PewDiePie” shirts during the match.

“WE MADE IT ON THE SUPER BOWL,” he later tweeted in all caps.

Soon, it was breaking the Twitter and even managed to feature on sports channel ESPN.

He even lamented, “We want to be on tv more but no one is kicking field goals.”

Later, explaining his strategy, Donaldson wrote on Twitter, “We bought seats right behind the field goal, every kick on the end zone with rams paint will have our sub 2 Pewdiepie shirts.”

When a Twitter user asked why Mr Beast didn't opt for an official commercials, he said, “My plan was to sell sub to pewdiepie shirts and use the money to buy the commercial (like a 10 second one) but once I started setting the plan into motion I learned that the network might deny the ad and I got scared I’d raise lots of money and get stuck with it.”

