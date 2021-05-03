PIB Fact Check: Can 2 drops of lemon in nose increase oxygen level in body and kill COVID-19?

New Delhi: Just two drops of lemon into the nose can increase oxygen saturation level in the body and prevent you from the COVID-19 infection - a viral video making this claim is being circulated on social media. However, the government tagged the 'lemon therapy' video as 'fake' and dismissed the report stating that there is no scientific proof that the coronavirus can be eliminated with this process.

The person in the video is seen claiming that the 'lemon therapy' can not only boost immunity in a person but also save them from the lethal coronavirus. He advised people to put two drops of lemon juice in their nostrils and claims that by doing this, all the main organs including eye, ear, nose and heart would be purified in just five seconds. "This will also provide relief to those who are facing all cold and cough illnesses," the man claims in the video.

Lemon therapy doesn't boost immunity or prevent COVID-19 infection

The official Twitter handle of PIB Fact Check released a statement saying, "A video is being shared on social media which claims that putting just 2 drops of lemon juice in the nose will kill Coronavirus immediately. #PIBFactCheck: - The claim made in the video is # fake. There is no scientific evidence that # Covid19 can be eliminated by adding lemon juice to the nose."

Homoeopathy medicine Aspidosperma Q 20 cannot be used as a substitute if Oxygen level falls

A few days back, the Ministry of Ayush dismissed claims that homoeopathy medicine Aspidosperma Q 20 can be taken as a substitute if oxygen levels fall. The ministry warned people not to self-medicate in critical condition while iterating that "a case requiring oxygen rehabilitation or medicinal support is solely dependent upon the discretion of the treating physician."

A viral social media post had claimed that homoeopathy medicine Aspidosperma Q 20 can be taken as a substitute when oxygen levels fall. The post written in Hindi says, "If the oxygen level is falling, then don't wait for oxygen to be found. By giving ASPIDOSPERMA Q 20 drops in a cup of water, the oxygen level will be maintained immediately, which will always remain balanced. This is homoeopathic medicine. Don't waste your time searching for oxygen. Share it faster because you never know someone's life will be saved."

