close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gorilla

Pics show gorilla 'testing out' rugby skills at Paignton Zoo. Seen them yet?

As per the zoo, the rugby balls were donated by Lovell Rugby, the world's largest online rugby store. They also added that the gorilla "showed some fine ball-carrying skills."

Pics show gorilla &#039;testing out&#039; rugby skills at Paignton Zoo. Seen them yet?
Image Credits: Facebook/@PaigntonZoo

New Delhi: Ahead of the Rugby World Cup, Pertinax, a western lowland gorilla, at Paignton Zoo in Devon, UK, was seen brushing up its rugby skills in his enclosure. Yes, you read that right!

Some pictures of the gorilla with the rugby ball have been shared by Paignton Zoo's official account on Twitter and it's a delightful sight. He's 37-years-old, just by the way. 

As per the zoo, the rugby balls were donated by Lovell Rugby, the world's largest online rugby store. They also added that Pertinax "showed some fine ball-carrying skills."

"Western lowland gorilla, Pertinax, has been testing out his rugby skills ahead of the Rugby WorldCup! The rugby balls are a great form of environmental enrichment, being novel items that provoke curiosity and stimulate play," read the caption of the tweet posted by the zoo.

Take a look at the pictures below:

"This is an excellent form of environmental enrichment - the balls are novel items and stimulate the gorillas to play. We smeared a little honey on the ball, too, as an incentive. It's great to have a locally-based company like Lovell help us out by donating balls," the Paignton Zoo quoted a senior keeper as saying.

They also informed that apart from the gorilla, a Bornean Orangutan and her 6-year-old daughter also played with a rugby ball.

Tags:
GorillaGorilla playing rugbyviral stories
Next
Story

Watch: Mountain lion breaks into California home, leaps from second floor to escape

Must Watch

PT20M32S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day