Potato-Less Samosa? Food Influencer Fights For Spud’s Right In Hilarious Reel — Netizens Have A Hearty Laugh

Get ready to have your taste buds tickled and your funny bone tickled even more!

Popular food influencer Dillikachaska has got a potato predicament. He is fighting for justice on behalf of the potato-less samosa — yes, you read that right! In an Instagram reel that went viral faster than a potato rolling down a hill, this Delhi-based influencer shook things up by revealing a samosa stuffed with macaroni and peas instead of potato. Talk about breaking the rules!

The influencer captioned the post, “Kaha gya aloo ko dhundho (Where did the potatoes go?).”

As a tribute to the humble potato, Dillikachaska even used the iconic song “Behti Hawa Sa Tha Who,” from the movie “3 Idiots” as the background score.

The reel became an instant sensation, amassing over 2 lakh likes and even catching the attention of food-delivery app, Swiggy.

“Kuch toh sharam karo janaab (Have some shame, my friend)” wrote Swiggy-India. But our fearless influencer fired back, saying, “Ye swiggy par milta hai. Sharam ap kariye (This is available on Swiggy. So, you must be the one to be ashamed).”

The absence of potatoes in the samosa also sparked a wave of nostalgia, as users reminisced about the romantic-comedy film “Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi.” Remember that catchy song that goes, “Jab Tak Rahega Samose Mein Aloo, Tera Rahaunga O Meri Shalu (As long as there are potatoes in samosas, my love for you will remain, oh my Shalu)”?

Well, it seems like that love story has come to an end with this potato-less samosa revelation, as suggested by one user, who wrote, “Jin jin ka rishta ‘jab tak samosa mei aalu rahega..’ par kayam tha ab khatam (For those who had a relationship with ‘as long as there are potatoes in samosas,’ it's over now).”

And then there was the cheeky comment, “Lo nahi raha samose mei aaloo (Looks like samosas have kicked potatoes to the curb).”

A few souls even went as far as declaring “RIP samosa” to express their grief over the absence of the beloved potato companion.

Samosa is best paired with savoury ingredients such as mashed potatoes, onions, peas, and spices, wrapped in a white flour dough. It is usually served with chutney and is a popular snack in India and other nearby countries.

But let’s not forget, that samosas have been through crazier stuff in the past. From bhindi (okra) to biryani and even noodles, samosas have been on quite the flavour roller coaster.

Dillikachaska’s Instagram page, with its mouth-watering food videos, has amassed over 87,500 followers who are always ready for the next mind-boggling samosa creation.

So, there you have it, the wild and wacky world of samosas without potatoes! Whether you’re a die-hard potato lover or an adventurous food explorer, this tale will surely leave you craving both a good laugh and a tasty samosa.