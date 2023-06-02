Pre-Wedding Photoshoot With Venomous Snake Is Very Bizarre

Get ready to witness a pre-wedding adventure like no other! You might imagine those typical lovey-dovey pre-wedding photoshoots, toss all your expectations out the window. Picture this — a daring bride, a courageous groom, and an unexpected reptilian guest. It’s time to embark on a wild journey where love meets danger in the most jaw-dropping way.

Who needs boring old romantic backdrops and cliche poses when you can add a little slithering excitement to your wedding album? This couple has thrown caution to the wind and embraced the charm of serpents. After all, when it comes to capturing true love, why not add a hiss-terical twist?

In a world where pre-wedding shoots are pushing the limits faster than a wedding vow, brace yourself for a story that will send shivers down your spine. Prepare to be captivated by a couple who fearlessly defy the norms of romance, leaving you in awe of their unconventional snapshots.

Twitter user ‘Vivekk’ posted a thread of pictures of the unique pre-wedding shoot that essentially depicts the story of a girl finding a snake in her garden, calling animal rescue to get the snake out, and falling in love with one of the rescuers. We might be toning down the extraordinary artistry a little bit here.

Pre Wedding Photoshoot __



A Thread: _ pic.twitter.com/8vXpgTRMNK — vivekk (@oyevivekk) May 27, 2023

The story unfolds innocently enough in a garden, where the unsuspecting bride strolls along, blissfully unaware of the imminent danger lurking in her path. Her heart skips a beat as she comes face to face with a slithery surprise — a venomous snake! Panic ensues, but fear not, for her gallant groom appears, ready to save the day. With a snake-catching hook in hand, he fearlessly grabs the snake — that appears to be a cobra — and places it in a safe box. Sparks fly as the couple shares a smouldering gaze. Before parting ways, the gallant rescuer discreetly motions to the bride to call him. As they stroll off into the distance, hand in hand, the rescued snake takes centre-stage in the foreground.

This extraordinary pre-wedding shoot has sent the internet abuzz. While some users are enchanted by the unique storytelling, others are simply left scratching their heads in confusion.

“I watched this entire thread while listening to Ajab Sii by K.K.,” wrote one user.

Another user declared it the “best thing” they had seen all day.

“Should be Nominated for Oscars in short movies category,” quipped a person.

Amid the excitement, one curious user couldn’t help but wonder if this was an actual documentation of how the couple met. “That’s how they met? Or is this some pictorial documentary,” asked the user.

While we can’t deny the allure of this daring love tale, we must offer a word of caution. We strongly advise against attempting your own snake rescue missions in pursuit of love.